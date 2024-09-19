LIVE news: India abstains from UN resolution to end Israel's occupation of Palestine
BS Web Team New Delhi
India refrained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, as the 193-member body passed a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months, according to a report from news agency PTI. Those opposing the resolution included Israel and the United States. Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom were among the other nations which abstained from voting. The resolution received 124 votes in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions.
China will certainly be "high on the agenda" at the Quad Summit set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in Delaware's Wilmington on September 21, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Wednesday (local time). When asked to what extent China will be a focus of the Quad Summit, Kirby stated, "I think it'll certainly be high on the agenda. I mean, there's not an opportunity when you get together with these particular leaders, the Indo-Pacific, Quad, where you in fact it would be irresponsible if they didn't talk about the challenges that still exist in the region caused by aggressive PRC military action for instance, unfair trade practices, tensions over the Taiwan Strait. I have no doubt that that all those issues will come up."
The second round of talks between agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday remained "inconclusive" as the medics expressed their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and announced that they would continue their agitation and 'cease work'.
9:12 AM
21 houses set on fire in Bihar's Nawada, land dispute suspected
Twenty-one houses were set on fire in Bihar's Nawada district, police said. Preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident that happened in Manjhi Tola in Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening, they said. No one was injured in the incident, they added. Ten people were detained, and a search is on to nab the other accused, police said.
8:50 AM
First Published: Sep 19 2024