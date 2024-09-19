LIVE news: India abstains from UN resolution to end Israel's occupation of Palestine

China will certainly be "high on the agenda" at the Quad Summit set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in Delaware's Wilmington on September 21, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby on Wednesday (local time). When asked to what extent China will be a focus of the Quad Summit, Kirby stated, "I think it'll certainly be high on the agenda. I mean, there's not an opportunity when you get together with these particular leaders, the Indo-Pacific, Quad, where you in fact it would be irresponsible if they didn't talk about the challenges that still exist in the region caused by aggressive PRC military action for instance, unfair trade practices, tensions over the Taiwan Strait. I have no doubt that that all those issues will come up."

India refrained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, as the 193-member body passed a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months, according to a report from news agency PTI. Those opposing the resolution included Israel and the United States. Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom were among the other nations which abstained from voting. The resolution received 124 votes in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions.