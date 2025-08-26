Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RSS song row: Shivakumar says ready to apologise if anyone is hurt

RSS song row: Shivakumar says ready to apologise if anyone is hurt

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS' prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for singing the RSS' prayer song, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House.

The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly.

On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS' prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede.

 

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt."  "If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise."  Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman."  Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered if Shivakumar was trying to impress someone by singing the RSS' prayer inside the Assembly.

"We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he'll have to apologise," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar to provide free land, ₹40 crore incentives to investors: CM

Prayagraj Flood, UP Flood, Flood

Odisha floods: Over 170 villages inundated, IMD warns of heavy rain

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

AAP hits out at ED, Centre over raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence

Rahul_Mamkootathil

Congress suspends MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over sexual misconduct allegations

Bombay High Court

LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka government RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon