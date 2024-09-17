Business Standard
Samples of 13 people tested Nipah negative, says Kerala health minister

George further said the state health department has been in constant contact with the Centre and the health authorities in Karnataka where the deceased man was studying

Veena George

The restrictions in the containment zones would be continued as per the protocol, the minister added | Image: Veena Geroge's official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that 13 people who came into contact with a 24-year-old man who died from the Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week have tested negative for the disease.
Of the total 175 people on the contact list of the deceased man, the samples of 13 people, comprised in the high risk category, were tested negative at the Manjeri Government Medical College in Malappuram, she told reporters here.
The minister said the health department is making all possible attempts to check the spread of the disease by identifying a maximum number of persons who had been in his contact, and giving them preventive medicine.
 
"The samples of those in the high risk category and the persons showing any symptoms are being collected and sent for testing. Samples of more people will be collected today," she said.
Though the chance of any spread of the disease is unlikely, the samples of every person showing symptoms would be tested, she said.
George further said the state health department has been in constant contact with the Centre and the health authorities in Karnataka where the deceased man was studying.
 

Those who were in contact with him, including his classmates and friends, had been traced with their support, she said.
The restrictions in the containment zones would be continued as per the protocol, the minister added.
The Kerala government has imposed restrictions on containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.
Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.
The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 PM. Cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis and tution centres will remain shut in the containment zones.
Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.
Authorities have asked people to wear masks in public. Directions have also been issued to reduce the number of participants at weddings, funerals and other events in the district.
The 24-year-old man, who died on September 9, was infected with the Nipah virus.
Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019.
The presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nipah nipah virus Kerala

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

