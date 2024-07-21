Nipah claims one life in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 28 Zika cases in 2024

Following the fifth outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala since 2018, a 14-year-old boy from Chembrassery near Pandikkad in Malappuram district died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Adding to the scare, a 68-year-old man from Malappuram with Nipah symptoms, reportedly not related to the index patient, is admitted to Kozhikode Medical College under serious conditions.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry confirmed that a case of the Nipah virus has been detected in Malappuram district of Kerala. "A 14-year-old boy from Malappuram exhibited acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) symptoms and was admitted to a healthcare facility in Perinthalmanna before being transferred to a higher health centre in Kozhikode. However, the patient later succumbed to the disease. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, which has confirmed a Nipah virus infection," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a statement. A multi-member joint outbreak response team from the National One Health Mission of the Union Health Ministry will be deployed to support Kerala in investigating the case, identifying epidemiological linkages, and providing technical assistance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the scare of communicable diseases seems to be gripping the country, with Maharashtra reporting 28 Zika cases this year, the highest since 2021. Of this, Pune alone accounts for 24 cases, and Mumbai so far does not have a single recorded case.

The boy from Kerala was admitted to the medical college on July 20. According to the state government, the boy had a massive cardiac arrest and died around 11:30 am. State health minister Veena George said that three of his relatives are under surveillance at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, with one under intensive care support. The samples of the 68-year-old man have been sent to NIV Pune.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sent monoclonal antibodies for patient management, and a mobile BSL-3 laboratory for testing additional samples from contacts has arrived in Kozhikode. "The monoclonal antibodies had reached before the patient died but could not be used due to his poor general condition," the health ministry said.

Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic illness, is spread to humans through contact with infected animals such as bats and pigs. Additionally, direct contact with an infected individual can also lead to transmission, although this route is less common. Zika virus is primarily transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, in tropical and subtropical regions.

This is the fifth time that Nipah, with a high mortality rate, has seen an outbreak in Kerala. The first one was in 2018, claiming 17 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram, with two survivors. It came back in 2019 in Ernakulam when one person got infected, 2021 in Kozhikode claiming one life, and in 2023 again in Kozhikode, claiming two lives and infecting four others.





Zika scare in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has so far reported 34 Zika cases, with Pune district being the most hit with 28 cases as of July 19. The state government is actively trying to contain the outbreak of this disease that spreads through mosquitoes.

As an effort to step up surveillance, the state government is setting up centres every 3-5 km in affected districts that would survey the area and collect blood samples for quick identification of fever cases, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Moreover, blood samples of pregnant mothers are being collected and tested as Zika virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly and other congenital abnormalities in the developing foetus and newborn. Zika infection in pregnancy also results in pregnancy complications such as foetal loss, stillbirth, and preterm birth. Microcephaly is a birth defect where a baby's head is smaller than expected when compared to babies of the same sex and age. Babies with microcephaly often have smaller brains that might not have developed properly, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, says.

The state government has also recommended counselling young couples of reproductive age about the disease and how it spreads. While the virus is mostly transmitted through mosquito bites (daytime bites similar to dengue), there are instances when the virus has been transmitted through sexual intercourse. Zika virus can be detected through RT-PCR, blood, urine, and semen tests. If the virus is found in the semen, abstinence for at least eight weeks is advised.

Proper insecticides and mosquito repellents, mosquito net usage has been recommended, along with ensuring that utensils or any storage containers for water are not left uncovered. Similarly, proper care is to be taken to ensure no mosquito breeding in surrounding areas. Private hospitals and clinics have been asked to send samples to the National Institute of Virology if they see high fever cases. As such, the state government has also reassured that most Zika cases do not require hospitalisation and incidences of death are rare.

Zika virus, a mosquito-borne flavivirus, was first isolated in 1947 from the blood of a rhesus monkey in the Zika forest of Uganda. There have been outbreaks ever since, mostly in Africa and South America. It peaked in early 2016, with the cumulative number of documented and suspected cases exceeding 1 million. But from 2017 onwards, cases of Zika have been waning. India has never been one of the key geographies where the virus has broken out into epidemics. However, a study by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in Frontiers in Microbiology in June 2022, showed that the virus has been ‘silently’ spreading across the country.