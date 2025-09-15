Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sanjay Raut alleges ₹1.5 trillion gambling on India-Pak Asia Cup match

India's seven-wicket win ended on a tense note as players, following a team and support staff decision approved by BCCI, refused the customary handshake with Pakistan

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Raut, whose party was opposed to the match, dubbed it as a farce and claimed the refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed gambling to the tune of ₹1.5 trillion took place on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played a day earlier, of which ₹25,000 crore went to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Pakistan Cricket Board got ₹1,000 crore from the India-Pakistan match, adding that "this money will be used against us". "Gambling of 1.5 trillion took place in yesterday's match of which ₹25,000 crore went to Pakistan. This money will be used against us. Doesn't the government or the BCCI know it?" Raut claimed.  A seven-wicket win for India ended on a hard-edged note as their players refused the customary handshake with their counterparts from Pakistan after a collective decision endorsed by an important member of the support staff and okayed by the BCCI.  Raut, whose party was opposed to the match, dubbed it as a farce and claimed the refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call. The match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border on May 7.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena India-Pak India-Pak conflict Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

