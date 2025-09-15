Monday, September 15, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Proposed PM Mitra Park has attracted investments of over ₹20,000 cr: MP CM

Proposed PM Mitra Park has attracted investments of over ₹20,000 cr: MP CM

The chief minister, in a release on Sunday, said that the applications of 91 companies and units were approved, and it has been recommended to allot more than 1,294 acres of land

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the proposed PM Mitra Park in Dhar district has already received investment proposals of more than Rs 20,000 crore from 114 leading textile companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mitra Park at Bhainsola village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar on September 17, an official said on Monday.

The chief minister, in a release on Sunday, said that the applications of 91 companies and units were approved, and it has been recommended to allot more than 1,294 acres of land.

Investment proposals of more than Rs 20,000 crore have been received from the companies to which land has been allotted, and these will create more than 72,000 jobs, he said.

 

The entire project is estimated to create three lakh jobs, and this is not just a number, but a change in the lives of lakhs of families, Yadav said.

With these investments, the entire value chain of yarn, fabric and garment production will be developed at the park, making the state's textile industry competitive at the global level.

The process of land allocation in PM Mitra Park is also progressing rapidly, the release stated.

The park is based on the 5F vision Farm-to-Fibre-to-Factory-to-Fashion-to-Foreign, an official said.

Of the total 2,158 acres of PM Mitra Park, 1,300 acres have been allotted, and the remaining land is also being made available in a phased manner.

Apart from laying the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mitra Park, PM Modi will also launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at the same event.

"The event is a matter of pride for the state, and preparations are underway on a wide scale," Madhya Pradesh's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said after chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday in neighbouring Jhabua district.

PM Mitra Park will open a new chapter for employment generation and progress in the textile industry, and the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan will give a new direction for women's empowerment and family health, the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Investment

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

