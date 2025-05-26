Monday, May 26, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC collegium backs 2 HC chief justices, Bombay HC judge for SC elevation

SC collegium backs 2 HC chief justices, Bombay HC judge for SC elevation

Justice Bela M Trivedi is also set to superannuate on June 9

Supreme Court, SC

The apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Bela M Trivedi is also set to superannuate on June 9.

The apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges.

 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

