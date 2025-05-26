Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIVE news updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara
Live

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara

LIVE news updates: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.Catch all the latest updates here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi

May 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.(Photo: PTI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic growth in the region.
 
PM Modi will visit Gujarat on 26th and 27th May. He will travel to Dahod and at around 11:15 am, he will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an electric locomotive. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function, stated an official release from Prime Minister's Office.
 
PM Modi will travel to Bhuj and at around 4:00 pm, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function. 

President Donald Trump made it clear he is losing patience with Vladimir Putin, levelling some of his sharpest criticism at the Russian leader as Moscow pounded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles for a third straight night. I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night. Trump said Putin is needlessly killing a lot of people, pointing out that missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.

The attack was the largest aerial assault since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022, according to Ukrainian officials. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured.

  OpenAI will set up its first office in Seoul and has established an entity in South Korea as demand in the country jumps for its ChatGPT service, the company said on Monday. South Korea has the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers after the United States, according to OpenAI.

 
10:08 AM

Trump Extends Deadline for 50% Tariffs on EU Goods to July 9

President Donald Trump said he would extend the deadline for the European Union to face 50 per cent tariffs until July 9 after a phone call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it,” Trump
First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

