SC Constitution bench hearing on same-sex marriage on Apr 24 cancelled

The Constitution bench hearing scheduled on April 24 on a batch of pleas seeking legalisation of same sex marriage has been cancelled.

In a communication issued late on Friday, it was informed that due to the unavailability of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ravindra S Bhat, who are part of the Constitution bench, the hearing on the matter will not be taken up.

"It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that on account of indisposition, hon'ble Mr. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and hon'ble Mr. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat will not be able to hold the court on 24.04.2023 (monday).

"Therefore, the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha will not sit on April 24 and constitution bench matter listed before this bench shall not be taken up for hearing on Monday," a notice issued by the top court said.

Earlier in the day, Justice Chandrachud had indicated that the apex court bench headed by him would commence court proceedings an hour before the scheduled time on April 24.

"We will sit a little early so that we can take up some urgent matters. The Constitution bench has to sit at 10.30 (am). So we will likely sit at 9.30 am for other matters," CJI Chandrachud, who was sitting with Justice P S Narasimha, had said.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI and also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha will resume hearing pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The apex court judges hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.