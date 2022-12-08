CJI Chandrachud releases latest version of Supreme Court mobile app

Chief Justice of India released updated Version 2.0 of official mobile app of the of India.

The first version of the SCI Mobile App was released in 2019 on Constitution Day. Since November 26, 2019, the SCI Mobile App has been downloaded by 100,000-plus users.

SCI Mobile App is free to download and provides useful information of pending and decided cases. The app provides a personalised Dashboard containing cause lists, case status, daily orders, judgments, latest updates, office reports, circulars and much more. All the relevant information can be accessed and downloaded through user friendly interface.

In the updated version, the Attorney General for India, Solicitor General of India, Law officers and Nodal Officers of Central Ministry/Dept can view the case status, orders, judgments, and other relevant information in the cases of interest.

SCI Mobile App Version 2.0 will provide real time information on Interlocutory or Miscellaneous applications and documents filed in the case. Further, copy of applications and documents e-filed by the other party will also be available in PDF format.