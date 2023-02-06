CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

-
ALSO READ
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India
CJI constitutes committee to conduct accessibility audit of SC premises
Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud
Institution thrives with time only when it functions democratically: CJI
Courts extremely burdened, mediation necessary: Justice Chandrachud
-
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday administered oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court.
The five judges -- Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra -- were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.
With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.
Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU