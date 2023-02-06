JUST IN
CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength

Topics
D Y Chandrachud | Supreme Court | CJI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday administered oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court.

The five judges -- Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra -- were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:52 IST

