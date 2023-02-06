CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office to five new SC judges

Chief Justice of India on Monday administered oath of office to five new judges of the .

The five judges -- Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra -- were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the premises.

With the appointment of five judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 32, two short of the full strength.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Collegium on December 13, 2022.

