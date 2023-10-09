close
Sensex (-0.45%)
65697.80 -297.83
Nifty (-0.45%)
19565.65 -87.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.98%)
39891.45 -393.25
Nifty Smallcap (-1.40%)
5838.35 -83.05
Nifty Bank (-0.84%)
43989.45 -371.15
Heatmap

SC declines to hear Delhi Congress' plea on First Level Checking of EVMs

The Congress party in Delhi challenged the State Election Commission's conduct in relation to the "First Level Checking" of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the upcoming general elections

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The top court said the process is detailed and parties have faith in it. The process has been replicated across India, the court added.

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by the Delhi Congress on "First Level Checking" of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The Congress party in Delhi challenged the State Election Commission's conduct in relation to the "First Level Checking" of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the upcoming general elections.
The top court said the process is detailed and parties have faith in it. The process has been replicated across India, the court added.
Further details shall follow.

Also Read

Election Commission takes stock of EVMs ahead of general elections in 2024

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Bombay HC asks Centre why it needs a fact-checking unit when PIB exists

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

They must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs: Himanta on Cong claims

IAF conducts disaster relief operations in Sikkim, starts humanitarian aid

Amit Shah to chair review meeting of Vishwakarma scheme with BJP leaders

10 Bajrang Dal activists including women injured in Hazaribag stone-pelting

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi Congress EVMs

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon