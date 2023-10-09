SC declines to hear Delhi Congress' plea on First Level Checking of EVMs

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by the Delhi Congress on "First Level Checking" of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Congress party in Delhi challenged the State Election Commission's conduct in relation to the "First Level Checking" of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The top court said the process is detailed and parties have faith in it. The process has been replicated across India, the court added.

Further details shall follow.

