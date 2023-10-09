Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's security cover is to be upgraded to the Y+ category after Mumbai Police received intelligence reports suggesting a threat to his life, according to a report by India Today.



In compliance with the state government's directive, the Inspector-General (IG) of Very Important Persons (VIP) security has enhanced the actor's protective measures. Under the Y+ security cover, six armed security personnel will accompany Khan around the clock. The actor will fund this heightened security service himself and will remit the charges to the state government.



Khan is purportedly a target of gangsters from the Mumbai underworld due to the success of his recent films, Pathan and Jawan, NDTV reported.



Y+ security is allocated to individuals facing significant life threats. It involves the deployment of six personal security officers (PSOs) working in three shifts round the clock, in addition to five armed personnel stationed at the person's residence. Previously, actor Salman Khan also received Y+ security cover in response to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



Director Sanjay Gupta recently lauded the actor on social media for his resolve to withstand challenges in his career, including threats from the underworld. He recounted an episode from the 1990s, when Khan courageously stood his ground against underworld elements.



Jawan, directed by Atlee, continues to dominate the box office. The film garnered Rs 2.10 crore on its 31st day, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 620.78 crore, according to a report by Sacnik. The action thriller, released worldwide on 7 September, also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.