SC dismisses CJI's plea seeking recusal from hearing same-sex marriage case

From hearing pleas over validation in the same-sex marriage case to dismissing DY Chandrachud's application seeking recusal from hearing same-sex marriage plea, here are some of the important cases

BS Web Team New Delhi
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday heard some important cases including legal validation for same-sex marriages. The court said that an individual in a same-sex relationship is not precluded from adopting a child under the law which permits so irrespective of the marital status of the person.
The court also dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same-sex marriages.

Apart from these cases, here are some of the other cases that the apex court heard today:
- Centre told the court that the possibility of a declaration by the apex court on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a correct course of action as the court would not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and thereafter deal with the fallout of that constitutional declaration. 

- The apex court agreed to hear on May 12 a plea by the producers of the controversial multilingual film 'The Kerala Story' against the West Bengal government's ban on screening of the movie after the makers said they are "losing money every day". 
- It also dismissed a plea by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to submit additional evidence to support his appeal in the Gujarat High Court against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case. 

- The Supreme Court will hear on May 12 the pleas on the Adani-Hindenburg row in which it had on March 2 asked market regulator SEBI to probe within two months allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and lapses in regulatory disclosure. 
- All recruitment to the Army Dental Corps (ADC) will henceforth be gender neutral and there will be no separate quotas for males and females, the government has told SC.

- Supreme Court's collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has recommended 51-year-old advocate Arun Kumar's appointment as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.
Here are some of the cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday:

- The high court listed for hearing on August 7 a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the CBI to investigate and prosecute Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and city Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making "false statements" against the Centre regarding loan waiver to several industrialists.
- The court sought the response of two persons, accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, on pleas by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of their bail. 

- It granted the Centre four weeks to state its stand on a petition for de-registering political parties having names with "caste, religious, ethnic or linguistic" connotations and flags that resemble the national tricolour. 
- The High Court stayed the trial court proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a defamation case filed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. * Haryana government told HC it has been ensuring the free flow of Yamuna water to the national capital and there are no illegal bundhs or other structures blocking the supply. 

- It said law recognises adultery as a ground for divorce and it will not be in the public interest for the court to come to the aid of a married man, who indulged in alleged sexual relationships outside the wedlock, on the premise of the right to privacy. 
- Granting bail for two months to a young man in a POCSO case arising from his consensual relationship with a minor girl, HC said teenage psychology and adolescent love cannot be controlled by courts and judges and thus have to be careful while dealing with bail pleas and in such cases.
Topics : D Y Chandrachud Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi SEBI Supreme Court Same-sex marriages Delhi High Court Sanjiv Bhatt CBI money laundering case Adani Group BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

