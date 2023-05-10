Over 50,000 water bodies rejuvenated under Mission Amrit Sarovar: Ministry

More than 50,000 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the Mission Amrit Sarovar, Rural Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

The mission, launched as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 last year, aimed at rejuvenating at least 75 water bodies in every district of the country with the target to build 50,000 'Amrit Sarovar' by August 15, 2023.

The ministry said the target has been achieved ahead of schedule, adding, "So far, 50,071 'Amrit Sarovar' have been completed".

To achieve the resolution of rainwater conservation and harvesting through Mission Amrit Sarovar, the Rural Development Ministry worked as the nodal ministry. From renovating the water bodies which had reached the verge of extinction to the construction of new water bodies, a detailed action plan was prepared, it said.

"The target of 50,000 'Amrit Sarovar' could be achieved ahead of time because of the efforts made through 'whole of government' approach and 'people participation' during all aspects of the mission," the ministry said.

With the coordinated efforts of district administration, Panchayat Raj officials, public representatives, panchayats, voluntary organisations, various institutions and public participation in states and union territories about 1,05,243 sites were identified as 'Amrit Sarovar' by May 10, 2023.

Also Read India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar, 40,000 water bodies developed 110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Rural, semi-rural areas are high on priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh PM Modi to inaugurate mega International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18 Smriti Irani launches 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi' scheme to strengthen EECE Supreme Court Bar Association expresses concern over Manipur violence Half of India's villages attain ODF plus status: Ministry of Jal Shakti FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for 2-day visit to Japan to attend G 7 meeting

Out of these, work has already begun at 72,297 sites and 50,071 'Amrit Sarovars' have been completed, it said.

The mission also aims to construct or renovate the 'Amrit Sarovar' in such a way that they become the centre of local community activities. A user group is being formed for each sarovar so that there is community ownership in the maintenance of the water body.

So far 59,282 user groups have joined the mission for maintaining the 'Sarovar' and generating their livelihood from it.

Till now, 1,784 freedom fighters, 684 families of martyrs, 448 families of freedom fighters, 18,173 senior members of panchayats and 56 Padma awardees have participated in the mission, the statement added.