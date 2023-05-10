close

Over 50,000 water bodies rejuvenated under Mission Amrit Sarovar: Ministry

More than 50,000 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the Mission Amrit Sarovar, Rural Development Ministry said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Water bodies

Representative image | Photo: Wikimedia commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
More than 50,000 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the Mission Amrit Sarovar, Rural Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

The mission, launched as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 last year, aimed at rejuvenating at least 75 water bodies in every district of the country with the target to build 50,000 'Amrit Sarovar' by August 15, 2023.

The ministry said the target has been achieved ahead of schedule, adding, "So far, 50,071 'Amrit Sarovar' have been completed".

To achieve the resolution of rainwater conservation and harvesting through Mission Amrit Sarovar, the Rural Development Ministry worked as the nodal ministry. From renovating the water bodies which had reached the verge of extinction to the construction of new water bodies, a detailed action plan was prepared, it said.

"The target of 50,000 'Amrit Sarovar' could be achieved ahead of time because of the efforts made through 'whole of government' approach and 'people participation' during all aspects of the mission," the ministry said.

With the coordinated efforts of district administration, Panchayat Raj officials, public representatives, panchayats, voluntary organisations, various institutions and public participation in states and union territories about 1,05,243 sites were identified as 'Amrit Sarovar' by May 10, 2023.

Out of these, work has already begun at 72,297 sites and 50,071 'Amrit Sarovars' have been completed, it said.

The mission also aims to construct or renovate the 'Amrit Sarovar' in such a way that they become the centre of local community activities. A user group is being formed for each sarovar so that there is community ownership in the maintenance of the water body.

So far 59,282 user groups have joined the mission for maintaining the 'Sarovar' and generating their livelihood from it.

Till now, 1,784 freedom fighters, 684 families of martyrs, 448 families of freedom fighters, 18,173 senior members of panchayats and 56 Padma awardees have participated in the mission, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jal Shakti Ministry

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

