Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Salman Rushdie's book 'The Satanic Verses'

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Salman Rushdie's book 'The Satanic Verses'

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta

Supreme Court, SC

The petition was filed in the apex court through advocate Chand Qureshi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to ban Salman Rushdie's controversial novel "The Satanic Verses".

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners referred to the Delhi High Court's November last year order.

The high court had closed the proceedings on a petition challenging the Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to ban the import of "The Satanic Verses" in 1988, saying since authorities have failed to produce the relevant notification, it has to be presumed that it does not exist.

 

"You are effectively challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court," the bench observed, while dismissing the plea.

Also Read

JSW

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's takeover plan for Bhushan Power & Steel

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on eligibility of judicial officers for district judges

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

SC, Supreme Court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to hear Sajjan Kumar's plea after Diwali break

Supreme Court, SC

Will move cautiously on challenges to Hindu Succession Act provisions: SC

The petition was filed in the apex court through advocate Chand Qureshi.

It alleged the book was available due to the order passed by the high court.

The Centre had banned the import of the Booker Prize-winning author's "The Satanic Verses" for law-and-order reasons in 1988, after Muslims across the world viewed it as blasphemous.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra allots ₹1,500 crore aid for Marathwada farmers hit by rains

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security

Curfew remains in Leh for third day as govt reviews security situation

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Labourers,Labourer, onion, onions

Rising imports push onion, pulses, cotton prices to record low levels

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt must fulfil legitimate aspirations of people of Ladakh: Congress

Topics : Supreme Court Book books

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon