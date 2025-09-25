Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on plea to curb yellow pea imports

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the farmers' body

Supreme Court, SC

"We are inclined to issue notice but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking import curbs on yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses, on the grounds that its supply is affecting the livelihood of farmers growing pulses.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the farmers' body, to examine whether there is sufficient production of pulses in the country.

"We are inclined to issue notice but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said.

 

Bhushan said the import of yellow peas at a cheaper price of Rs 35 per kg is affecting the farmers growing pulses like 'tur dal' (pigeon peas), 'moong dal' and 'urad dal' who get a MSP of Rs 85 per kg.

"There have been numerous reports of expert bodies, including those of the government, which have asked the government to not import yellow peas as it would impact large-scale Indian farmers," he submitted, adding that unrestricted and cheap import of yellow peas should be stopped.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to hear Sajjan Kumar's plea after Diwali break

Supreme Court, SC

Will move cautiously on challenges to Hindu Succession Act provisions: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Hold elections by January or face consequences: SC to state bar councils

Supreme Court Bar Association, SCBA

SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

Supreme Court, SC

SC says Himalayan region facing existential crisis, seeks govt's response

Bhushan said even the Agriculture ministry and Niti Aayog have opined against the import of yellow peas and emphasised for enhancing local production of pulses.

The bench told Bhushan, "You don't allow imports of yellow peas and then there is a shortage created in the market. We have to avoid that. You have mentioned that yellow peas were used as cattle fodder in some foreign countries. Have you examined its health impact?"  Bhushan replied there are adverse health impacts on people consuming yellow peas and it is a big problem.

"Large number of farmers are dying and committing suicide," Bhushan submitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

BJP names Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

aryan khan, bads of bollywood, netflix

Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Delhi high court

Delhi 2020 riots: HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, including 23 from Kanpur Dehat

Topics : Supreme Court Indian Farmers central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon