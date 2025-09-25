Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Will move cautiously on challenges to Hindu Succession Act provisions: SC

Will move cautiously on challenges to Hindu Succession Act provisions: SC

The top court said that while women's rights were important, there had to be a balance between social structure and giving rights to women

Supreme Court, SC

The Supreme Court has observed that it would move cautiously while examining challenges to provisions of the Hindu Succession Act. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has observed that it would move cautiously while examining challenges to provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, and that it would be wary of shattering the Hindu social structure and its basic tenets that have been in existence for thousands of years.

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing petitions challenging certain provisions of succession under the 1956 Act.

"Do not demean the structure of the Hindu society that we already have. As a court, we are putting you to caution. There is a Hindu social structure and you do not bring it down... We do not want our judgment to break something that has been there for thousands of years," the bench observed.

 

The top court said that while women's rights were important, there had to be "a balance between social structure and giving rights to women."  The bench referred the parties before it to the Supreme Court's mediation centre to explore settlement pending consideration of the broader issues.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that the provisions under challenge were exclusionary and discriminatory against women.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Hold elections by January or face consequences: SC to state bar councils

Supreme Court Bar Association, SCBA

SCBA urges reforms in collegium, seeks merit-based judge appointments

Supreme Court, SC

SC says Himalayan region facing existential crisis, seeks govt's response

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear matter on statutory age of consent for adolescents on Nov 12

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks Centre to set up dedicated online portal to trace missing children

Sibal said women could not be denied equal inheritance rights simply because of traditions.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, defended the Act as "well-crafted" and alleged that the petitioners were seeking to "destroy the social structure."  The issue for consideration before the top court are Sections 15 and 16 of the Hindu Succession Act, which govern the devolution of property of a Hindu women dying intestate, or without a will.

According to Section 15 of the Act, when a Hindu woman dies intestate, her property devolves to her husband's heirs first before her own parents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Agni-Prime missile

India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

ladakh protests, bjp

Ladakh protests: What led to the violent clashes that killed 4 in Leh

Rekha Gupta

Delhi inaugurates six switching sub-stations to power DTC electric fleet

Cheetah Kuno

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks underway

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Air Force use would have slowed Chinese offensive in 1962 war: CDS Chauhan

Topics : Supreme Court women rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon