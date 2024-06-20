SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG, seeks response

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancelation of NEET-UG 2024, and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.
 
A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.
 
The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8.
 
One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.
 
While hearing separate pleas concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.
 
The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test.
 
While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the NEET-UG 2024, the apex court had last week sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.
 
The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 2.4 million candidates took it. 
Topics : NEET UG Supreme Court National Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

