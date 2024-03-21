Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET-UG got the highest registration for 2024-25 with 24 lakhs. This has been the 9th year of surge in registrations, with 6000 new seats in government colleges expected to slightly reduce competition

NEET-UG 2024-25

NEET-UG 2024-25

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) has improved its record for the ninth year with 24 lakhs applications for 2024-25 academic year. The application is for the medical/dental and allied health programs. 
The addition of around 6000 more seats in government colleges has made the competition a bit easier with 42.2 aspirants per seat. From 2023-24, the entrance saw an additional 3 lakh registrations this year, which is the highest jump in the last seven years. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From 2017, when it crossed the 10 lakhs mark, the increment till present has been 12.4 lakhs.
NEET UG 2024 test is planned for May 5 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm and close by 5:20 pm in offline mode. The NTA will hold NEET UG 2024 test nationwide and in 14 cities worldwide.

NEET-UG 2024-25 Applications surge: Insights 

NEET UG is the biggest medical entrance exam in India as it left behind the CUET UG in 2024 by five lakhs. In 2017, the first huge jump of the NEET was 11.3 lakhs followed by eight lakhs in 2016. 
Thereafter, apart from the two covid years i.e. 2020-21, the increase in the applications has been over 11 per cent every year. 
Till 2023, the expansion in number of seats in govt schools has not been corresponding to the increase in number of candidates. Between 2021 and 2022, the quantity of candidates rose by 16% points as against a 3% point increase in seats. In 2023, the seats were hiked by 11% points, just below the surge in the number of applicants (11.5%).
After 10 years, in 2024 the increment level of seats (17) has been higher than that of applicants (14.1), consequently making it the best year for the candidates who will see a seat-to-applicant ratio (1:42.2), best in nine years (excepting the 2021 Coronavirus year). 

Also Read

NEET 2024 notification: Fake registration date viral, FAIMA issues notice

NEET UG 2024: Application correction window opens today at official website

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Stray vacancy round registration starts today

WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

NEET UG 2024: NTA revises syllabus, releases FAQs, check other details here

NEET PG 2024: Revised date for NEET PG exam makes students unhappy

Current methods of assessment need improvement: Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji

40% campus hires in 2023 were women; IT attracts highest participation

UPSC reschedules civil services preliminary exam to June 16 due to LS polls

Impossible to hold UPSC prelims exams in state: Manipur govt tells Delhi HC

The number of seats in govt colleges in 2024 is 56,385 across 706 colleges (up from 322 of every 2023, the greatest expansion over the recent 15 years), in 2023, up from 48,212 and 43,435 in 2022. The greatest expansion in seats was in 2021 when 8,329 seats were added to the 2020 count of 33,893. 
For more than 10 years at this point, females have outnumbered males in this medical entrance exam. This year is the same with the most noteworthy ever (57.2%) female participation. In 2023, it was 56.7% and 53.5% in 2022 and 51% in 2019.

NEET-UG: Overview

NEET stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and is a single level national exam for medical applicants enabling them to search for admissions to medical courses across different medical institutions from one side of the country to the other. 
The government of India introduced NEET as an arrangement to hold one test replacing various tests that were being held as a part of the 'One Nation One Examination' policy. NEET is an offline test done in a pen-paper mode, as the main 

Topics : NEET NEET UG NEET row education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon