close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC pulls up Sukesh over plea seeking extension to meet lawyers in jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for filing a plea seeking extension of time to meet and consult his lawyers in the Mandoli jail here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for filing a plea seeking extension of time to meet and consult his lawyers in the Mandoli jail here.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said visitation is already being provided to Chandrasekhar as per prison rules.

"You give the name of the lawyers, we will ask the jail authorities to allow your lawyers stay in the jail. What kind of statement you are making in this court? Do you want a privilege in jail? the bench remarked.

The counsel appearing for Chandrasekhar submitted that 28 cases are pending against his client in six cities and more than 10 lawyers have been engaged.

According to jail rules, only 30 minutes twice a week is being given to meet lawyers, which is not sufficient, his lawyer said, adding his client's right is being contravened.

The apex court then said in its order, "It is not is dispute that visitation is provided to the petitioner in compliance of jail rules. What is being prayed for is extraordinary relief which is not permissible."

A prisoner is allowed two interviews (meetings) every week with his relations or friends for half-an-hour duration, according to jail rules.

Also Read

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

Tihar Prisons DG Sandeep Goel suspended after conman Sukesh's allegations

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar moves court seeking transfer of extortion case

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging remission to convicts on Dec 13

Hooch tragedy: K Palaniswami meets victim, lashes out at CM Stalin

Farmers should be given financial aid to prevent suicides: Maha official

India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: WHO

Municipality recruitment case: WB govt approaches court opposing CBI probe

Maha sets up SIT to probe forceful entry attempt into Trimbakeshwar temple

Chandrasekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Lawyers

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

ashok gehlot
4 min read

Indian steelmakers look for government support to go the green way

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
4 min read

Sibal takes jibe on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
2 min read

Rich countries not doing enough to control climate change: Pacific island

emissions
4 min read

Fighting continues between Sudan's warring parties; bombardment in Khartoum

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

Atishi Marlena
2 min read

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Go First insolvency: NCLAT to pass order on lessors' petitions on May 22

Go First
1 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon