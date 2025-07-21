Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used

Supreme Court, SC

The court dismissed the ED's appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in politically sensitive cases as it upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the MUDA case.

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, "Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used".

The bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the ED's appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving BM Parvati, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.

 

Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju who was appearing for the ED), please don't compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don't perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used, the CJI said during the brief proceedings.

The court dismissed the ED's appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM pushes for 2 key projects as IWT pause opens door for water storage

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Death toll at 125, 468 roads, 676 water schemes disrupted

JP Nadda, Nadda

Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K's Reasi, at least 10 injured

Topics : Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon