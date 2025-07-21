Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

Govt ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor, says Nadda in Rajya Sabha

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want

JP Nadda, Nadda

The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to hold discussions covering all aspects of Operation Sindoor, as the Opposition demanded immediate debate on the Pahalgam terror attack as well as India's military response against Pakistan.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.

Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.

Several opposition members, including Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had given adjournment notices to take up immediate discussion after setting aside all listed business.

 

Raising the issue, Kharge said US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated between India and Pakistan to bring about a cease-fire during the Operation Sindoor was "humiliating" for the country.

Leader of the House and senior BJP Leader J P Nadda countered Kharge, saying the government is ready to hold detailed discussion on the issue, and is "not running away" from any debate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Pahalgam terror attack

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K's Reasi, at least 10 injured

Air India Express

Air India Express cites safety, offers reschedule after flight cancellation

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rainfall hits parts of Mumbai; Andheri subway closed, flights hit

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea for FIR against Justice Varma in cash row

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Rajya Sabha Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon