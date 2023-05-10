SC rejects plea seeking recusal of CJI from petitions on same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application seeking the recusal of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud from hearing the pleas relating to legal validation for same-sex marriages.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI was hearing the arguments for the ninth day on these pleas.

One Anson Thomas, who appeared virtually, referred to his letters sent to the CJI on March 13 and April 17 and said Justice Chandrachud should recuse himself in this particular matter.

"Thank you Mr. Thomas, application rejected," said the CJI, who was heading the bench which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the court during the hearing, objected to the submissions made seeking recusal of the CJI.

"I have an objection to this (seeking recusal of CJI), leave it at that my lords...," Mehta said, adding, "I object, since he has made these submissions."



The hearing in the matter is underway.

Also Read CJI Chandrachud releases latest version of Supreme Court mobile app Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34 No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC All SC benches to hear 10 matrimonial cases, 10 bail pleas every day: CJI Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2 Enhanced competitiveness of economy will attract more investments: PHDCCI Laws permit individual to adopt child: Supreme Court on same-sex marriage Delhi CM approves draft policy for regulating cab, delivery aggregators FinMin to take call on Rs 3,000 crore infusion into 3 PSU general insurers Wrestlers challenge WFI Chief Brij Bhushan to take lie detector, Narco Test