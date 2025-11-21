Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

The top court is already hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct pan-India SIR exercise

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Election Commission on all the fresh petitions filed by different political leaders, challenging SIR exercises in different states on different grounds.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner challenging SIR exercise in Kerala, submitted that local body elections are also scheduled to be held in the state and, therefore, there is some urgency involved in the matter.

 

The bench directed the pleas challenging SIR exercise in Kerala will be listed on November 26 and rest of the petitions challenging electoral roll revision exercise in other states will be taken up for hearing in the first or second week of December.

The top court is already hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Election Commission's decision to conduct pan-India SIR exercise.

On November 11, the top court sought separate responses of the poll panel on pleas filed by DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress and Trinamool Congress leaders challenging the SIR of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for 1st Atal canteen in Delhi's Timarpur

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: L-G orders tighter intel, stricter checks on doctors & sellers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges fair prices, better safety for fishing communities

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

World collectively needs to scale up climate finance: India at COP30

Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon