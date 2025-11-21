Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi urges fair prices, better safety for fishing communities

Rahul Gandhi urges fair prices, better safety for fishing communities

'On World Fisheries Day, my heart is with our fishing communities, from the vast coasts of our seas to the rivers, lakes, and backwaters that flow through our land', Rahul Gandhi said on X

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed fishing communities across India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hailed fishing communities across India and called for ensuring for them better safety, fair prices, modern facilities and the "respect and dignity they truly deserve".

"On World Fisheries Day, my heart is with our fishing communities across India -- from the vast coasts of our seas to the rivers, lakes, and backwaters that flow through our land," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said on X.

"You keep our plates full and our economy moving. You are the guardians of our waters, the keepers of age-old wisdom, and an inseparable part of India's cultural fabric," Gandhi said.

 

He said he stands with the fishing communities of the country today and every day.

"Let us ensure better safety, fair prices, modern facilities, clean and healthy rivers and seas, good education for your children, and the respect and dignity you truly deserve," the former Congress chief said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Nehru's works offer 'compass' to India's evolving conscience: Rahul Gandhi

Al Falah University

Highlights: Al Falah group chaiman Jawed Siddiqui in ED custody for 13 days

Rahul Gandhi

Her courage, patriotism inspire me: Rahul on Indira's birth anniversary

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

Rajeev Shukla backs Rahul Gandhi after poor performance in Bihar polls

World Fisheries Day, observed on November 21, underscores the critical role of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in supporting food and nutritional security, livelihood generation, and ecological balance.

The day traces its origins to 1997, when delegates from 18 countries met in New Delhi to establish the World Fisheries Forum, promoting responsible fishing practices and safeguarding the interests of fishing communities.

In India, the day holds particular significance, as the country is the second-largest producer of fish and aquaculture globally, and one of the world's leading shrimp producers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: L-G orders tighter intel, stricter checks on doctors & sellers

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal SIR: Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

World collectively needs to scale up climate finance: India at COP30

Earthquake

Tremors felt across Bengal, NE as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Israel have to work together to eliminate terrorism: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress fishing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon