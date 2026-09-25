Friday, September 25, 2026 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC seeks Goa cops' response on Tarun Tejpal's plea against rape conviction

SC seeks Goa cops' response on Tarun Tejpal's plea against rape conviction

On August 25, the top court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence and had dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering

SC, Supreme Court

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also issued notice to Tejpal on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of his sentence (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Goa Police on an appeal filed by journalist Tarun Tejpal against a Bombay High Court order that sentenced him to 10 years in prison in a 2013 rape case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also issued notice to Tejpal on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of his sentence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, submitted that it was a case where the acquittal was reversed by the high court and urged that his bail plea be heard in the matter.

"This is a case of reversal, there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered. The High Court itself has suspended the sentence for four weeks," Sibal said.

 

The bench said it will give a specific date for hearing the matter.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC lays down safeguards against misuse of Pocso Act in child custody cases

Supreme Court

Put on record steps to curb online child abuse material: SC to govt

Supreme Court

SC seeks stronger mechanism to tackle over 800K execution petitions

Supreme Court, SC

SC revises order in Noida DM Roopam's case; limits stay to HC strictures

Supreme Court, SC

SC Collegium recommends 12 additional judges as permanent judges in 4 HCs

On August 25, the top court had directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks to undergo his 10-year prison sentence and had dismissed his plea seeking exemption from surrendering.

Subsequently, Tejpal surrendered before the trial court in the matter.

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe).

Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Infrastructure in villages improved significantly in last 12 years: PM Modi

SIR, Delhi SIR

Election Commission adds 'Mark VIP' feature to BLO app amid Delhi SIR

monsoon, rain, waterlogging

Delhi to stay dry today; rain and thunderstorms forecast over the weekend

flashflood, flood landslide

Heavy rain triggers landslide in Sikkim's Rimbi, damages several houses

Gyanesh Kumar

Gyanesh Kumar removal row: How can Chief Election Commissioner be removed?

Topics : Tarun Tejpal Tarun Tejpal case Supreme Court Goa

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:43 AM IST