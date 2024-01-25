Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Schools, colleges in Odisha to be shut on Jan 27 for temple project launch

All government offices will remain shut on that day as it's the fourth Saturday of the month

schools

Photo: Nitin Kumar | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Schools and colleges across Odisha will remain closed on Saturday on the occasion of the launch of a temple redevelopment project in Sambalpur, officials said.
The decision was taken to facilitate people to join the inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
All government offices will remain shut on that day as it's the fourth Saturday of the month.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to launch the Rs 200-crore project, spread over an area of around 40 acres.
The initiative includes beautification and peripheral development of the temple, a heritage corridor and modern amenities, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CCEA approves Rs 5,607 cr investments by Coal India in two power projects

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Over 10,000 evacuated as areas near Pakistan's River Sutlej get flooded

On Republic Day 2024, gallantry, services medals awarded to 1,132 personnel

SC appoints new judge: Who is Justice Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale?

National Tourism Day 2024: History, importance, theme and quotes of the day

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Topics : Odisha economy Odisha schools in India Hindu temples

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNational Voters' DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon