National Tourism Day 2024: History, importance, theme and quotes of the day

National Tourism Day in India is marked on 25 January every year. The day is celebrated to build awareness of the country's economic benefits from tourism. It was started by the government of India with a purpose to promote natural beauty, cultural diversity, and a rich legacy.

India is a lovely country with astonishing tourist spots like rivers, mountains, beaches, valleys, historical monuments, and many more. National Tourism Day attempts to draw the attention of tourists to help the country's economy.

National Tourism Day is also an opportunity to honour the people working hard in the travel and tourism industry, helping the country in promoting tourism and supporting the local economy.

National Tourism Day 2024: History

Every year on January 25, the National Tourism Day is celebrated. This year it is falling on Thursday. National Tourism Day is said to have been first observed by the Indian government in 1948. The aim was to promote popular tourist locations nationwide and to preserve the country's cultural legacy.

In India, the government intends to promote and develop tourism plans by the Tourism Ministry. It likewise works with state, federal and private sector associations.

National Tourism Day 2024: Theme

National Tourism Day every year features a particular theme to build awareness about different aspects of tourism. In 2024, the decided theme is 'Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories,' promoting responsible and mindful travel.

On the other hand, the focus in 2023 was on 'Tourism and Green Investments,' focusing on the link between tourism and environmentally conscious economic growth.

National Tourism Day: Importance

The importance of National Tourism Day is in its capacity to bring issues to light of the role that tourism plays in promoting economic development and occupation creation, both nationally and worldwide. The day likewise tries to enhance public understanding of the monetary, social and cultural effect of tourism on a nation's economy.

This day also features the significance of sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities. Various projects, seminars, studios and the tourism related promotions are booked for the day to display the particular experiences and attractions that the country's diverse regions bring to the table.

National Tourism Day: 7 inspiring Quotes

• Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all- Helen Keller

• Travel far enough, you meet yourself- David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas

• We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment- Hilaire Belloc

• Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow- Anita Desai

• Travel expands the mind and fills the gap- Sheda Savage

• Travel becomes a strategy for accumulating photographs- Susan Sontag

• The worst thing about being a tourist is having other tourists recognize you as a tourist- Russell Baker