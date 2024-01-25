Sensex (    %)
                        
National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

The National Voters' Day is observed annually on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. The EC is a constitutional body, which overlooks the conduct of elections in India

Election Commission

The event holds key significance in light of upcoming general elections, likely to be held in April-May. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

India will celebrate the 14th National Voters' Day (NVD) on Thursday, with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over as the chief guest for the Election Commission (EC) event. Dedicated to the voters, the EC has chosen this year's theme as 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For sure', which it said is a continuation from last year's theme. The EC said the day will mark 75 years of service of the poll body to the nation.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the Guest of Honour at the event, where the election body chiefs of various countries such as Maldives, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan will also be present, a press release, issued by the Centre, said.
How will National Voters' Day be celebrated

To mark the occasion, Murmu will give away awards for the 'Best Electoral Practices Awards' for the year 2023. Additionally, a short voter awareness film made in association with filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani - 'My Vote My Duty' will be screened. A copy of the ECI's publication, 'ECI initiatives for General Elections 2024' will also be presented to the president.

"Awards will be presented to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2023 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security, election management, accessible election, electoral roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. Awards will also be given to important stakeholders including government departments, and media organisations for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness," the release further stated.

The event holds key significance in light of upcoming general elections, likely to be held in April-May. "...In light of the 2024 parliamentary elections – a commemorative postage stamp themed "inclusive elections" will be released," the release said.

The launch of a multi-media campaign for voter awareness and an exhibition are also on the cards.

History of National Voters' Day

The National Voters' Day is observed annually on January 25 to mark the foundation day of India's election body. Established in 1950, the EC is a constitutional body, which overlooks the conduct of elections in the country. Various events are organised at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels to spread the message of the importance of this key democratic exercise.

"The main purpose of the voters' day celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process….New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD events held across the country," the EC said.
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

