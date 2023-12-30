Sensex (    %)
                        
Scrapped plane gets stuck beneath bridge in Bihar, traffic restored

A video of the incident went viral, showing pedestrians and motorists trying to find an alternative route as the plane blocked the road

The incident occurred near Piprakothi in Motihari around 11am on Friday.

Press Trust of India Motihari (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

A scrapped plane, which was being transported from Lucknow to Assam on a truck, got stuck beneath a bridge in Bihar's East Champaran district, causing a massive traffic jam, police said.
The incident occurred near Piprakothi in Motihari around 11am on Friday.
According to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Raj from Motihari (Sadar), "The scrapped plane, being transported from Lucknow to Assam on a truck, got stuck beneath the Piprakothi bridge in Motihari, causing a traffic jam. The front part of the fuselage cleared the bridge, but the tail-end got stuck. With the assistance of Piprakothi police, other truck drivers, and locals, we were able to remove the plane and restore normal traffic movement after a few hours."

The official said, "The driver misjudged the height of the bridge and that's why it got stuck."

A video of the incident went viral, showing pedestrians and motorists trying to find an alternative route as the plane blocked the road.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

