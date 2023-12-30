Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday

Noida: Vehicles ply amid hazy weather condition, in Noida, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

As per the instructions, the use of private drones in a radius of one kilometre of government establishments is completely banned during the period.

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Saturday announced imposing prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 on December 31 and January 1, preventing unlawful assembly of five or more people in Noida and Greater Noida.
Unauthorised processions, holding religious prayers and consumption of alcohol in public places have also been banned for Sunday and Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the instructions, the use of private drones in a radius of one kilometre of government establishments is completely banned during the period. For the use of drones in other areas, police permission would be required, according to the order issued by the police commissionerate.
"The festivities would begin on New Year's Eve which will continue till January 1. Along with these festivities, various programmes like demonstrations etc. are proposed to be organized by various organizations from time to time," the order noted.
"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out... for which appropriate arrangements are also made to complete it safely and remedial measures need to be taken," the police said.
To maintain peace and harmony in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, any mischievous elements must be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an adverse environment, it added.
Police said violation of these prohibitory measures will be a punishable offence.

Also Read

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

Cabs allowed at BIC only if passenger has MotoGP pass: Noida traffic cops

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

PM Modi virtually flags off second Vande Bharat train in J-K's Katra

Ayodhya: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

BJP MLA Tashi hoists 73 feet high-mast national flag in Arunachal

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

2 killed, 55 injured after bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Greater Noida noida New York Law and order Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon