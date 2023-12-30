Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP MLA Tashi hoists 73 feet high-mast national flag in Arunachal

Speaking on the occasion, Tashi, the local MLA, on Friday told the border guarding troops to continue their selfless service to the nation

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MLA Tsering Tashi hoisted a 73 feet high-mast national flag in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh at a height of 15,200 feet above sea level, an official release said on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Tashi, the local MLA, on Friday told the border guarding troops to continue their selfless service to the nation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He exuded confidence that the installation of the national flag will be a source of inspiration for unity, integrity and national strength, the release said.
The lawmaker praised the civil-military bonhomie in Tawang, which has led to continued development in the fields of infrastructure, medical, education and social well-being.
The MLA also thanked the Flag Foundation of India for providing the high-mast flag and the Indian army for facilitating the installation of the flag.
The event was witnessed by Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (Retd) Ashim Kohli, Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, officials of the district administration, troops of the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, NCC cadets and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

Independence Day 2023: Guidelines for disposing of National Flag properly

World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match

High altitude firing ranges in Arunachal made available for armed forces

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

2 killed, 55 injured after bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Punia urges govt to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

EAM signs documents on Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants during Russia visit

Congress National Alliance Committee meet with UP leaders begins in Delhi

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh National Flag BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon