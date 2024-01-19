Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Security personnel killed, 2 injured in landmine blast in J-K's Rajouri

In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said

Army soldiers inspect the spot after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a road opening Party (ROP) in Kulgam district

Representative image

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A security personnel was killed and another two suffered injuries in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.
The troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when the explosion occurred, the sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The three security personnel were admitted to a hospital, they said, adding one of them succumbed to injuries.
In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajnath Singh reaches J-K to evaluate security after terror attack

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Bengal school jobs scam: ED conducts raids in Kolkata for over 12 hours

BSF carries out search op after reports of suspicious tunnel in J-K's Samba

High-level committee holds consultation on 'One Nation One Election'

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meet with counterparts from Egypt, Belarus

Six die, 1 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Delhi

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Rajouri curfew

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon