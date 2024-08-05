Business Standard
Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased, a Delhi Police officer said

Bangladesh protests

Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday | (Photo:X/@AsadAToor)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri here in the wake of developments in the neighbouring country, an officer said on Monday.
 
Police have also made tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in the national capital.
 
Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.
There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.
"More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.
More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government in the last two days.
The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

