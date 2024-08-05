Ahmedabad student scores 705/720 in NEET-UG but fails twice in board exams

A student from Ahmedabad is currently under the spotlight due to a stark difference between her 2024 NEET-UG and Gujarat Board Class 12 results.

The student achieved an outstanding 705 out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam, yet she failed both the Gujarat Board exams conducted in March and the supplementary exams held in June-July.

Her NEET-UG 2024 score was particularly impressive, with 99.89 in Physics, 99.86 in Chemistry, and 99.14 in Biology, which should have assured her a place in a top medical college in India.

In the March board exams, she managed to get only 31 marks out of 100 in chemistry (theory) and 21 marks in physics (theory), according to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSEB) results. Her performance in biology (theory) was slightly better, with a score of 39, but she still barely passed.

During her supplementary exams, she failed in physics with only 22 marks and achieved just the minimum passing marks of 33 in chemistry. Following the release of the centre-wise and city-wise NEET-UG results, her board and NEET marksheets went viral, revealing that the names on both documents matched exactly.

Her 2024 NEET results won't be sufficient to secure a spot in any medical college across the country because of her low scores in the board exams.

India Today reported that the student’s father, a medical professional, had enrolled her in a school that did not enforce attendance, effectively making her a "dummy student." Her main focus was on NEET-UG preparation at a coaching centre, leading to her absence from school.

2024 NEET-UG row

A total of 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720, with several others scoring 718 or 719 — results that were previously considered unattainable based on the exam's structure. The National Testing Agency (NTA) attributed these results to a variety of factors: a relatively simpler exam, the distribution of extra points to students affected by delays and mistakes from NTA staff and invigilators, and the inclusion of an erroneous question.