Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news updates: Here are the latest updates on the developments in the Parliament
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament LIVE news updates: A bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha this week. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the Goa assembly. Amid demands from the community, the 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 has been listed in the government business for the remaining part of the Parliament session. The session is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
The law ministry bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. Based on it, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The Election Commission will take into consideration the revised population figures of the Scheduled Tribes and readjust the Legislative Assembly constituency once the bill becomes a law.
The proposal to bring the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16. As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in the Goa assembly be reserved for them.
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday opposed the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes, and said Parliament should overturn the ruling. "The sub-classification of people within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been permitted, our party doesn't agree with it at all," Mayawati said.
11:40 AM
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti alleges being placed under house arrest
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she has been placed under house arrest and that her party office has been locked, coinciding with heightened security measures on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
11:12 AM
Congress MP moves adjournment motion urging revision of OBC creamy layer income criteria
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House asking for the revision of income criteria for the OBC creamy layer to better reflect current socio-economic conditions.
10:38 AM
Parliament news update: Centre set to make changes to Waqf Act
The Government is all set to make amendments to the Waqf Act to restrict the powers of the Waqf Board, several media outletsx reported today. The Cabinet approved a total of 40 amendments to the act on Friday.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:47 AM IST