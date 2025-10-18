Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Self-reliant India no longer just an idea, now a reality: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath made the remark while opening a programme of PTC Industries at BrahMos Aerospace Complex here with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"It is not only a symbol of self-reliance, but also a great means of employment generation," Aditynath said about India's defence manufacturing. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a self-reliant India is no longer just an idea, but a reality.

Adityanath made the remark while opening a programme of PTC Industries at BrahMos Aerospace Complex here with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence minister, India has made such strides in the last 11 years that it now stands confidently in front of the world for its defence production.

He said India is attracting the attention of the world as the fourth-largest economy, and is no longer dependent on others for its defence needs, and has become a supplier in its own right.

 

"It is not only a symbol of self-reliance, but also a great means of employment generation," Aditynath said about India's defence manufacturing.

He said the Strategic Material Technology Complex of PTC Industries in Lucknow was proof that India is now moving rapidly towards becoming self-sufficient in the defence field.

According to the chief minister, along with Brahmos in Lucknow, PTC Industries has invested Rs 1,000 crore in 50 acres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Rajnath Singh India News Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

