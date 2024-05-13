Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday, said the Bihar unit of BJP.
Modi had in April this year revealed that he was suffering from cancer and that he would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his poor health.
"I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," the former Rajya Sabha MP posted on X.
Mourning the demise of the stalwart leader, once the BJP's best-known face in Bihar, Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X. "I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti,' read a rough translation of the post by Shah.
His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Patna's Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday (May 14). The last rites will be performed later in the day.