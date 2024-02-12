LIVE: Stage set for Nitish govt's floor test, JD(U) MLAs shifted to hotel
LIVE news updates: Catch all the latest updates on JD(U)'s floor test here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Nitish Kumar 's government will on Monday seek a crucial trust vote in the assembly where the numbers are in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels. The Alliance with NDA was formed as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest pre-election ploy.The inaugural day of the budget session will begin with the Governor's customary address to the MLAs after which the assembly will take up the no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary before the trust vote. The NDA, which includes JD(U), BJP, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent, has a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly, six more than the majority mark.
READ: Will not be a surprise if Nitish switches again, says BSP's Danish Ali
Ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, a heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna. Amid the shifting of MLAs to secure locations in the state or beyond ahead of the crucial trust vote, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged that the police personnel "wanted to enter (Tejashwi's) residence on any pretext and orchestrate untoward incidents against party MLAs".
"Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.
10:10 AM
Nitish govt's floor test LIVE news: Democracy will triumph, says RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari
"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai lekin parajit nahi. In a few hours, everything will be known. Democracy will triumph. All the MLAs have made a resolution to save Bihar & its future and for that, the current government needs to be removed from power," RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says.
10:00 AM
Bihar floor test LIVE news: JD(U) MLA Sanjeev Singh detained in Nawada ahead of trust vote in Bihar Assembly
Bihar legislator Sanjeev Singh has beeen detained in Nawada ahead of the floor test in Bihar Assembly.
9:48 AM
Nitish Kumar trust vote news: Heavy security outside Tejashwi Yadav's Patna residence ahead of floor test
A day before the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, a heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna. "Nitish Kumar has sent thousands of police and surrounded Tejashwi ji's residence from all sides. They want to enter the residence on any pretext and do untoward incidents with the MLAs," read a post on the official X handle of RJD.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:58 AM IST