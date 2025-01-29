Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Senior IPS officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash appointed DIGs in CBI

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The tenure of two other DIGs -- Neethu Kamal and Abhnav Khare -- working with the central probe agency have been extended by two years. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IPS officers R Prakash and Vidyut Vikash were on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI.

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Vikash, who is already working as Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been appointed as the DIG, another order said, adding that he will have a tenure till February 18, 2025.

The tenure of two other DIGs -- Neethu Kamal and Abhnav Khare -- working with the central probe agency have been extended by two years.

 

The tenure of Kamal, a 2008 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been extended for a further period of two years beyond March 25, 2025, that is from March 26, 2025 to March 25, 2027, another order said.

Khare's tenure has also been extended from March 23, 2025 to March 22, 2027, it said. He is 2009 batch IPS officer of Karnataka cadre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Amid skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, govt asks DGCA to lower prices

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE: Cabinet clears higher ex-mill price for ethanol produced from C heavy molasses to Rs 57.97

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'Amrit snan', deferred due to stampede, resumes

India has recorded the second-highest increase in domestic airfares in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and West Asian regions, climbing by 43 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, second only to Vietnam (63 per cent). In

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

'Provide list of criminal cases': SC directs Centre on triple talaq FIRs

Topics : CBI IPS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon