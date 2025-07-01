Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Seven Nashik's CNP employees booked for using dummies in recruitment exam

Seven Nashik's CNP employees booked for using dummies in recruitment exam

The accused, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashutosh Kumar, hail from Nalanda district in Bihar

Exam, National exam

The irregularities came to light when their education certificates were found to be fake during the verification process, the official said. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai police have registered a case against seven employees of the Currency Note Press (CNP) in Nashik for allegedly using dummy candidates during a recruitment examination held here in 2022, an official said on Tuesday.

The case, registered with Upanagar police in Nashik last month, was transferred to Powai police on Monday, as the examination for 149 vacancies across various posts took place at a centre in the area, he said.

The accused, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashutosh Kumar, hail from Nalanda district in Bihar.

The irregularities came to light when their education certificates were found to be fake during the verification process, the official said.

 

Further probe by the vigilance department revealed that the accused had used dummy candidates to appear for the recruitment exam in 2022.

More From This Section

ICICI Bank

Notice to ICICI Bank for excluding visually impaired from digital banking

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Anirudh Singh

Himachal minister Anirudh Singh booked for alleged assault of NHAI official

BJP

Race for Bengal BJP chief intensifies; new president name likely this week

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

CM Majhi visits Puri to review Rath Yatra arrangements post-stampede

Topics : Nashik Minting Money Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon