Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CM Majhi visits Puri to review Rath Yatra arrangements post-stampede

CM Majhi visits Puri to review Rath Yatra arrangements post-stampede

CM Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to meet the stakeholders associated with the Rath Yatra activities, an official said

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

CM Mohan Charan Majhi now wants to make sure that the remaining rituals, such as 'Bahuda Yatra' (return car festival), 'Suna Besha' (golden attire) and 'Niladri Bije' (deities' entry to main temple) are completed smoothly. (FIle photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Puri
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the death of three devotees in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday reached the pilgrim town to review the arrangements made for the upcoming rituals related to Rath Yatra.

Majhi is scheduled to meet the stakeholders associated with the Rath Yatra activities, an official said.

After the stampede on Sunday, the chief minister himself issued an apology to the devotees.

Majhi now wants to make sure that the remaining rituals, such as 'Bahuda Yatra' (return car festival), 'Suna Besha' (golden attire) and 'Niladri Bije' (deities' entry to main temple) are completed smoothly.

 

Ahead of the chief minister's visit, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan held a marathon discussion with the senior servitors and listened to their grievances, like restrictions on them to climb the chariots, housing issues and children's education.

Also Read

Jharkhand Raids, Searches

Odisha Vigilance launches multiple raids on properties of senior officer

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Day after stampede, thousands gather to worship deities in Puri

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

3 killed in stampede during Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha CM suspends 2 officials

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal

Protecting lives paramount, lapses unacceptable: Rahul on Odisha stampede

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Over 600 fall ill during Puri Rath Yatra, many admitted to hospitals

The Jagannath temple in Puri functions under the law department of the state government.

We had a detailed discussion with the law minister on different issues. The servitors have apprised him that it has hurt them to get denied permission to climb chariots. The administration allows only on-duty servitors to the chariots. We have demanded that all should be allowed to climb the chariot to have darshan' of the deities, leader of Khuntia servitors Hajari KC Khuntia told reporters.

Noting that the servitors have assured the law minister that they will complete all rituals according to tradition, Khuntia said that they are scheduled to meet the chief minister later in the evening.

Accompanied by the law minister, Majhi is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and others to ensure the smooth conduct of upcoming events, according to an official.

The CM aims to make the remaining part of the festival incident-free so that lakhs of devotees return home with a "feel good experience, the official said.

Following the stampede incident, the state government has transferred both the district collector and SP from Puri and suspended two senior police officers on charges of dereliction of duty. The government also appointed other experienced officers to handle the Rath Yatra affairs.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner Anu Garg began the administrative inquiry into the stampede on Monday.

She is mandated to submit the inquiry report within 30 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Madras HC stays cancellation of Greenpeace India registration

Tamil Nadu custodial death: Family of victim moves Madras High Court

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Cabinet okays ₹882.87 cr for developing temple at Sita's birthplace

Highway, Road

Cabinet nod to 4-Lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

Airstrip

Stolen airstrip returned to IAF after being secretly sold off 28 years ago

Topics : Odisha Jagannath Temple Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon