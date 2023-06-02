Sexual assault on a dead body is not rape, rules Karnataka High Court



The court cited Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in stating that a dead body cannot be called a human or person. With this, the court also acquitted a man of rape charges. The man was accused of murdering a 21-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her dead body. Sexual assault on a dead body will not be considered 'rape', the Karnataka High Court has ruled.



The Karnataka High Court clarified that necrophilia, defined as having sexual intercourse with a corpse, was not a punishable offence under current laws. However, it directed the government to pass legislation making such acts punishable. “A careful reading of the provisions of Sections 375 and 377 of the IPC makes it clear that the dead body cannot be called as human or person. Thereby, the provisions of sections 375 or 377 of the IPC would not attract," the court was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.



The proposed change would also make explicit mentions of both human and animal corpses. “It is high time that the central government, in order to maintain right to dignity of the dead person, to amend the provision of Section 377 of IPC to include dead body….or to introduce a separate provision as offence against dead woman as necrophilia or sadism…,” the court noted, reports Indian Express.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Delhi Police releases toll-free helpline number for anonymous tip-off Tata Memorial Centre aims to double share in cancer treatment by 2030 Why are you silent?: Youth Congress asks Tendulkar amid wrestlers' protest NHRC notice to Andhra govt over 'lack of school' in tribal village in ASR Decision to host SCO summit in virtual mode based on various factors: MEA