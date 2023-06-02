close

Why are you silent?: Youth Congress asks Tendulkar amid wrestlers' protest

The Mumbai Youth Congress further demanded that Tendulkar use his position to see that the accused receive legal consequences

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar, Wrestlers protest

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
In a bid to draw attention to the serious allegations of sexual harassment within the wrestling community, the Mumbai Youth Congress on Wednesday put up a banner outside legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's house.
The banner from the Youth Congress read, "Sachin Tendulkar, you are a Bharat Ratna, a former MP, and a legend in cricket. But why don't you speak out about the sexual harassment claims?

"Sachin Tendulkar ji, you have chosen to remain silent about the sexual assault of a female wrestler. Your voice carries immense weight, and you have the power to assist and ensure justice for her," it added.
The Mumbai Youth Congress further demanded that Tendulkar use his position to see that the accused receive legal consequences.

They also urged the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take immediate action to ensure the security and welfare of female wrestlers.
The call for justice comes as well-known Indian wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female athletes.

The athletes have also promised to immerse their hard-earned medals, including those obtained at prestigious competitions like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, in the holy waters of Ganga in Haridwar if no action is taken against Singh.
Singh, on the other hand, has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.
First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

