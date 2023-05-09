Shah bats for infra development in border villages to counter terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the infrastructure development in the villages located near the different international borders of the country in order to prevent cross- border trade there.

"Our border security policy is clear on this issue. We need strong and effective infrastructure development in the villages near the international borders at par with other villages. We want these border villages to be well connected," the Union Home Minister said while addressing a programme at a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Benapole-Petrapole Border under Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Pointing out that the land-port at the Petrapole border is playing an important role in boosting international trade, the Union Home Minister said that the proposed second cargo gate at this border will boost the cross- border trade to a great extent.

"This land-port is not just contributing to the country's economic development but also acting as an ambassador in strengthening the ties with our neighbouring country," he said.

Prior to attending the BSF programme, Shah visited the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in North Kolkata and paid homage to the Nobel laureate Indian poet, writer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "Gurudev is such a poet who has written the national anthem of two countries," he said.

--IANS

