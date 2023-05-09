close

Shah bats for infra development in border villages to counter terrorism

Shah visited the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in North Kolkata and paid homage to the Nobel laureate Indian poet, writer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary

IANS Kolkata
Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the infrastructure development in the villages located near the different international borders of the country in order to prevent cross- border trade there.

"Our border security policy is clear on this issue. We need strong and effective infrastructure development in the villages near the international borders at par with other villages. We want these border villages to be well connected," the Union Home Minister said while addressing a programme at a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at Benapole-Petrapole Border under Bangaon subdivision in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Pointing out that the land-port at the Petrapole border is playing an important role in boosting international trade, the Union Home Minister said that the proposed second cargo gate at this border will boost the cross- border trade to a great extent.

"This land-port is not just contributing to the country's economic development but also acting as an ambassador in strengthening the ties with our neighbouring country," he said.

Prior to attending the BSF programme, Shah visited the ancestral residence of Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko in North Kolkata and paid homage to the Nobel laureate Indian poet, writer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "Gurudev is such a poet who has written the national anthem of two countries," he said.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah infrastructure projects cross border terrorism

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

