close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Violence-hit Manipur coming back to normalcy, curfew relaxed in 4 districts

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh had said on Monday evening that at least 60 people, including women, have been killed and 231 people injured while 1,700 houses have been burnt in the ethnic violence

IANS Imphal
N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Strife-torn Manipur is limping back to normalcy even as the Army and central paramilitary forces continued their vigil in the sensitive areas, while the authorities relaxed curfew in four districts, including the most volatile Churachandpur district, for four hours on Tuesday morning.

Mobile internet service will continue to remain suspended till May 13.

Relaxation in curfew was extended in the violence-ravaged districts of Manipur for the fourth day on Tuesday, citing an improved situation with the deployment of Army and central forces along with state forces in all the vulnerable and mixed-populated areas.

On the advice of the state authority, the district administrations relaxed curfew in four districts -- Imphal West, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Churachandpur -- for four hours on Tuesday to enable people to procure essentials.

A senior official said that subsequent relaxations of curfew shall be reviewed and notified based on assessment of the prevailing law and order situation.

Deployment of Army, central paramilitary forces will continue, mobile internet suspension will remain in place, and total public curfew under Section 144 of CrPC, 1973, prohibiting movement of any person outside his/her home, will remain imposed in several districts.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border

Study provides more evidence of climate change being human-caused: PNAS

End of Covid emergency to affect sales of diagnostics companies: Report

Delhi riots: HC asks Saifi to respond to police plea on phone recovery

Raj govt sanctions over Rs 860 cr for inclusion of milk in mid-day meals

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for QR codes on medicines, cosmetics

The widespread violent clashes and arson broke out across Manipur during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3 called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The ATSUM had called the rally in 10 hill districts, inhabited by the tribals, to oppose the recent Manipur High Court order, which asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry regarding the demand to include the majority and predominantly Hindu Meitei community in the ST list.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is monitoring the situation in Manipur since last week, has said the situation in Manipur is under control though curfew will remain in force in the violence-hit northeastern state.

The Manipur government would consult all the stakeholders before taking a decision on the matter of ST status for the Meitei community, Shah told a television channel, as he appealed to the people to maintain peace.

There is no need for any individual or group to be fearful as the government is serious about dealing with the situation effectively, he said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had said on Monday evening that at least 60 people, including women, have been killed and 231 people injured while 1,700 houses have been burnt in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

He also announced that a high-level inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility on persons and groups who instigated the violence and government servants who didn't meet their responsibilities.

So far, 35,655 persons, including 1,593 students, have been moved to safer locations, Singh told the media.

He said the miscreants have snatched 1,041 arms and 7,460 pieces of ammunition from the security forces and so far, of which 214 arms and 4,273 pieces of ammunition have been recovered.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur violence Curfew Protest

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Controversial calls on predatory pricing: Telecom industry awaits clarity

Telecom
6 min read

Global climate diplomacy: World is focusing on wrong climate scoreboard

Climate change, global warming
4 min read

Riots had actually been in decline before Manipur's May violence

Manipur violence
3 min read

Eveready Industries posts Rs 14.4 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Dependence on China could increase if IMF deal fails: Pakistan Minister

Pakistan flag
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Female cheetah 'Daksha' dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon