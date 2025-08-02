Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shah praises ₹20,500 crore PM-Kisan release, calls it farmer-friendly

Shah praises ₹20,500 crore PM-Kisan release, calls it farmer-friendly

While visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the disbursement of Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and said it was yet another "farmer-friendly" step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday, Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth approximately Rs 2,183.45 crore.

In a major move to support farmers, the prime minister released the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore eligible farmers across the country at a function held in his parliamentary constituency.

 

"Farmer-friendly Modi ji today took another step towards farmer welfare by releasing the 20th installment of the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' from Kashi. Under this, a total amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore was transferred to over 9.7 crore farmers across the country through DBT," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Additionally, Shah said, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore for Varanasi.

He said these projects related to infrastructure, education, health, tourism and cultural heritage will play a significant role in the reconstruction of Kashi and for public welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Crackdown on school fee hike: Delhi govt to bring bill in monsoon session

Anil Ambani

ED makes first arrest in ₹3,000-crore loan fraud case against Anil Ambani

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

Former MP Prajwal Revanna gets life imprisonment in 2021 rape case

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Accused gets 3-day temporary bail after father's death

Topics : PM-KISAN scheme farmers scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon