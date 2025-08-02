Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pune Porsche crash: Accused gets 3-day temporary bail after father's death

Pune Porsche crash: Accused gets 3-day temporary bail after father's death

The case dates back to May 19 last year when a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inberiated minor driver, ran over two motorcycle-borne IT professionals in Pune's Kalyaninagar area

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray told court the prosecution has no objection if bail was granted to Sood. The HC then granted bail to Sood on PR bond of Rs 25,000. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has granted three-day temporary bail to an accused in the Pune Porsche car crash case on account of his father's death.

Aditya Avinash Sood was granted bail from August 2 to 5 by Justice Ashwin Bhobe on Friday. The case dates back to May 19 last year when a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by an inberiated minor driver, ran over two motorcycle-borne IT professionals in Pune's Kalyaninagar area.  Aditya Sood was among the 10 arrested in connection with the swapping of blood samples to nullify alcohol tests of the juvenile driver. As per police, Aditya Sood's blood samples were replaced with that of his father. 

 

Among those arrested are doctors and staff of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune who allegedly played an active role in the blood swapping process. Advocate Abid Mulani, representing Aditya Sood, on Friday moved a 'praecipe' before the court seeking interim bail for his client for three days so that he could attend the funerary rituals of his father.  Mulani told court Sood's father had suffered a heart attack on July 27 and died in a hospital on August 1.  Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray told court the prosecution has no objection if bail was granted to Sood. The HC then granted bail to Sood on PR bond of Rs 25,000. 

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

