Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of ₹10 lakh on the accused

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

Prajwal Revanna (File Photo)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) leader Prajwal Revanna gets sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special Court in a rape case on Saturday.
 
The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a total fine of ₹10 lakh on the accused. 
The court had on Friday convicted Revanna in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him and reserved the sentencing for Saturday. 
The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She was allegedly raped twice, at the farmhouse in Hassan and at a residence in Bengaluru, in 2021, and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone. 
According to PTI, Revanna told the court that he had done nothing wrong and that his only mistake was his "fast" rise in politics.
 
 
He broke down in court as he appealed to the judge for a lesser sentence. He said he is a BE Mechanical graduate and has always passed on merit.
 
"...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court. 
Pointing out that the woman (the victim) had not informed anyone, including her husband or relatives,  about the alleged rape, he said she came forward with a complaint only after certain videos were circulated.

Also Read

Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru court convicts former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

Jharkhand elections, voting, evm, vote, counting day

Major regional parties face vacuum as top leaders enter twilight yearspremium

ENG vs IND 5th Test day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th Test Day 3: Akash Deep records maiden Test half century

telecom

India slashes telecom certification fees by 95% to boost local production

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

India to keep buying Russian oil despite Trump's penalty threat: Report

 
Stating that he will bow down to the court's conviction, Prajwal said, "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court."
 
"The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, told the court.
   

More From This Section

More than 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in J&K's Anantnag district as of Friday evening | File: PTI

Authorities suspend Amarnath Yatra from August 3 due to track maintenance

Supreme Court, SC

SC stresses need to create awareness on rights of people with disabilities

Railway station, station

Rail unions flag fake breaks: What is driver fatigue and why rest matters

suicide

IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

Topics : JDS Rape cases Life imprisonment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon